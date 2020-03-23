FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 20th March 2020

















2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 68,213,141















































































































































































































































4.61938%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 68,213,141















































































































































































































































4.61938%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 200 68.82 Purchase 400 68.82 Purchase 1,800 68.82 Purchase 900 68.82 Purchase 52 68.82 Purchase 1,000 68.82 Purchase 88 68.82 Purchase 205 68.82 Purchase 147 68.82 Purchase 7,200 68.82 Purchase 4,000 68.82 Purchase 1,900 68.82 Purchase 600 68.82 Purchase 1,600 68.82 Purchase 600 72.28 Purchase 200 68.82 Purchase 600 68.82 Purchase 2,000 68.82 Purchase 1,000 68.82 Purchase 7,400 68.82 Purchase 71 68.49 Purchase 1,065 71.80 Purchase 879 68.82 Purchase 14,224 68.82 Purchase 340,487 68.82 Purchase 1,740 68.82 Purchase 1,164 68.82 Purchase 3,768 68.82 Purchase 43,332 68.82 Purchase 525 68.82 Purchase 1,400 68.82 Purchase 900 68.82 Purchase 1000.00 68.82 Purchase 500.00 68.82 Purchase 1400.00 68.82 Purchase 2600.00 68.82 Purchase 100.00 68.82 Purchase 1200.00 68.82 Purchase 479.00 68.82 Purchase 538.00 68.82 Purchase 569.00 68.82 Purchase 563.00 68.82 Purchase 195.00 68.82 Purchase 31.00 68.82 Sale 4,400 68.82 Sale 2,000 68.82 Sale 400 68.82 Sale 139 68.82 Sale 63 70.00 Sale 155 68.50 Sale 2,337 68.82 Sale 500 68.82 Sale 1,000 68.82 Sale 200 68.82 Sale 1,200 68.82 Sale 600 68.82 Sale 2,600 68.82 Sale 900 68.82 Sale 900 68.82 Sale 7,200 68.82 Sale 1,600 68.82 Sale 4,000 68.82 Sale 1,900 68.82 Sale 45 68.82 Sale 2,000 68.82 Sale 1,100 68.82 Sale 1,000 68.82 Sale 2,300 68.82 Sale 21 70.57 Sale 89,775 68.82 Sale 30,200 68.82 Sale 1,624 68.82 Sale 1,600 68.82 Sale 8,764 68.82 Sale 178 68.82 Sale 162.00 68.82 Sale 1100.00 68.82 Sale 97.00 69.52 Sale 977.00 68.82 Sale 4900.00 68.82 Sale 1954.00 68.82 Sale 977.00 68.82 Sale 1138.00 68.82

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



