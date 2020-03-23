FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in Allergan plc Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 ordinary shares Date of dealing 20th March 2020





2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 13,686,092 4.15773%



































































(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 13,686,092 4.15773%





































































(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 300 170.88 Purchase 200 170.88 Purchase 100 170.88 Purchase 119 170.88 Purchase 700 170.88 Purchase 630 170.88 Purchase 500 170.88 Purchase 600 170.88 Purchase 900 170.88 Purchase 900 170.88 Purchase 3,400 170.88 Purchase 1,500 170.88 Purchase 300 170.88 Purchase 1,500 170.88 Purchase 300 170.88 Purchase 3,400 170.88 Purchase 700 170.88 Purchase 59 170.88 Purchase 200 170.88 Purchase 900 170.88 Purchase 900 170.88 Purchase 94 171.44 Purchase 500 170.88 Purchase 400 170.88 Purchase 75,451 170.88 Purchase 3,152 170.88 Purchase 552 170.88 Purchase 115 170.88 Purchase 61 171.44 Purchase 120 170.88 Purchase 126 170.88 Purchase 125 170.88 Purchase 72 170.88 Sale 1,100 170.88 Sale 500 170.88 Sale 108 170.88 Sale 600 170.88 Sale 3,400 170.88 Sale 200 170.88 Sale 900 170.88 Sale 200 170.88 Sale 900 170.88 Sale 1,500 170.88 Sale 300 170.88 Sale 400 170.88 Sale 700 170.88 Sale 9 170.88 Sale 19,935 170.88 Sale 6700 170.88 Sale 800 170.88 Sale 112 170.88 Sale 1,500 170.88 Sale 300 170.88 Sale 300 170.88 Sale 252 170.88 Sale 3,400 170.88 Sale 700 170.88







(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A



(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



