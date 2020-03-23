Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 23 March 2020 16:45 EET
Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Luomakoski Jyri Harri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20200323155430_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 7.29 EUR
(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 7.29 EUR
(3): Volume: 485 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(4): Volume: 259 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(5): Volume: 97 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(6): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(7): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(8): Volume: 181 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(9): Volume: 338 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 1,941 Volume weighted average price: 7.26501 EUR
