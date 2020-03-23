Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 23 March 2020 16:45 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Luomakoski Jyri Harri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Uponor Oyj

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20200323155430_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 7.29 EUR

(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 7.29 EUR

(3): Volume: 485 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 259 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(5): Volume: 97 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(6): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(7): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(8): Volume: 181 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(9): Volume: 338 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 1,941 Volume weighted average price: 7.26501 EUR









Uponor Corporation







Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com





