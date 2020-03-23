Uponor Corporation     Managers’ transactions     23 March 2020     16:45 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Jyri Luomakoski

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Luomakoski Jyri Harri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20200323155430_3

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 251 Unit price: 7.29 EUR
(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 7.29 EUR
(3): Volume: 485 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(4): Volume: 259 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(5): Volume: 97 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(6): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(7): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(8): Volume: 181 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(9): Volume: 338 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 1,941 Volume weighted average price: 7.26501 EUR



Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


