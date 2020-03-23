New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Resistant Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Laminated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$257.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$212.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laminated will reach a market size of US$163.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anemostat Door Products

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

Nsg Pilkington

Pyroguard UK Limited

Ravensby Glass Co. Ltd.

Safti First Fire Rated Glazing Solutions

SCHOTT AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Fire Resistant Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Impact of Glazing on Fire-rated Glass

Applications of Fire Glass

Fire Resistant Glass in Heritage Buildings





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Safety Aspects of Fire Resistant Glass

Pyroguard Rapide E120 Vision Panel Glass Achieves Test Success

Need for Fire-Resistant Glass

Fire-Resistant Glass - Specifications and Classifications

Fire Rated Glass - Specialist Glass

Fire Doors: Passive Fire Protection





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Fire Resistant Glass Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Laminated (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Laminated (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Ceramic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Ceramic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tempered (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Tempered (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Wired (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Wired (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 12: Building & Construction (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Marine (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Marine (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fire Resistant Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Fire Resistant Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fire

Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fire Resistant Glass Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Fire Resistant Glass Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: French Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Fire Resistant Glass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fire Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 54: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 57: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 59: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Window & Glass Regulations in Australia

Table 73: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Australian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 77: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Fire Resistant Glass Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: Fire Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Fire Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fire Resistant Glass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fire Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 88: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Latin American Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 99: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 102: Brazilian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 103: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Mexican Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 112: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 114: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 115: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 116: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 117: Iranian Market for Fire Resistant Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Iranian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fire

Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 120: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 124: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 133: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 137: African Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: African Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: African Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANEMOSTAT DOOR PRODUCTS

ASAHI GLASS

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA

FUSO GLASS INDIA PVT.

NSG PILKINGTON

PYROGUARD UK LIMITED

RAVENSBY GLASS CO. LTD.

SCHOTT AG

SAFTI FIRST FIRE RATED GLAZING SOLUTIONS

ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES

AGC GLASS EUROPE

AGC INC.

ALLEGION PLC

ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED

BENDHEIM (USA)

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

CERAMTEC GMBH

COORSTEK INC.

DOW CORNING CORPORATION

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

ESG GROUP LTD.

ETEX

EUROGLAS GMBH

GLAS TROSCH HOLDING AG

GUANGDONG MINGAN FIRE RESISTANT GLASS TECHNOLOGY

IMPACT SAFETY GLASS WORKS PVT.

KIMBLE CHASE LIFE SCIENCE AND RESEARCH PRODUCTS

NEWPORT GLASS WORKS

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO., LTD.

PRESS GLASS SA

ROMAG LIMITED

SCHOTT NORTH AMERICA, INC.

SOLVAY GROUP

TECHNICAL GLASS PRODUCTS

VESUVIUS PLC

VETROTECH SAINT-GOBAIN INTERNATIONAL AG

MAARS US

CANTIFIX LTD.

CINCINNATI GASKET & INDUSTRIAL GLASS

FIRE GLASS UK LTD.

FIRE RATED SYSTEMS

GILLINDER BROTHERS, INC.

IQ GLASS SOLUTIONS LTD.

JNS GLASS & COATINGS

JOHN C. ERNST CO. INC.

L.J. STAR, INC.

POLFLAM SP. Z O.O.

SPECIALTY GLASS PRODUCTS, INC.

SWIFT GLASS COMPANY, INC.

T.A ANDERS & CO. LTD.

TATE-JONES, INC.

TORSTENSON GLASS COMPANY

TRIPLAN INTERNATIONAL A/S

VETROTECH SAINT-GOBAIN NORTH AMERICA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001