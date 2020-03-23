New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Resistant Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Laminated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$257.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$212.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laminated will reach a market size of US$163.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Fire Resistant Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Impact of Glazing on Fire-rated Glass
Applications of Fire Glass
Fire Resistant Glass in Heritage Buildings
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Safety Aspects of Fire Resistant Glass
Pyroguard Rapide E120 Vision Panel Glass Achieves Test Success
Need for Fire-Resistant Glass
Fire-Resistant Glass - Specifications and Classifications
Fire Rated Glass - Specialist Glass
Fire Doors: Passive Fire Protection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Fire Resistant Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Laminated (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Laminated (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Ceramic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Ceramic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tempered (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tempered (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Wired (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Wired (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 12: Building & Construction (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Marine (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Marine (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Fire Resistant Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Fire Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fire
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Fire Resistant Glass Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Fire Resistant Glass Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Fire Resistant Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Fire Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 54: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Spanish Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Russian Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Window & Glass Regulations in Australia
Table 73: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 77: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Fire Resistant Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Indian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 81: Fire Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Fire Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Fire Resistant Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Glass Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Fire Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 88: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 93: Latin American Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Latin American Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 95: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Argentinean Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 99: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Fire Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 102: Brazilian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 103: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Mexican Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Fire Resistant Glass Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 111: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 112: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 115: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: The Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 117: Iranian Market for Fire Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Iranian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fire
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 124: Israeli Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fire Resistant Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Fire Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 129: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Fire Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 133: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Fire Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Fire Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 137: African Fire Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: African Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: African Fire Resistant Glass Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Fire Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ANEMOSTAT DOOR PRODUCTS
ASAHI GLASS
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
FUSO GLASS INDIA PVT.
NSG PILKINGTON
PYROGUARD UK LIMITED
RAVENSBY GLASS CO. LTD.
SCHOTT AG
SAFTI FIRST FIRE RATED GLAZING SOLUTIONS
ABRISA TECHNOLOGIES
AGC GLASS EUROPE
AGC INC.
ALLEGION PLC
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED
BENDHEIM (USA)
CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.
CERAMTEC GMBH
COORSTEK INC.
DOW CORNING CORPORATION
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
ESG GROUP LTD.
ETEX
EUROGLAS GMBH
GLAS TROSCH HOLDING AG
GUANGDONG MINGAN FIRE RESISTANT GLASS TECHNOLOGY
IMPACT SAFETY GLASS WORKS PVT.
KIMBLE CHASE LIFE SCIENCE AND RESEARCH PRODUCTS
NEWPORT GLASS WORKS
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO., LTD.
PRESS GLASS SA
ROMAG LIMITED
SCHOTT NORTH AMERICA, INC.
SOLVAY GROUP
TECHNICAL GLASS PRODUCTS
VESUVIUS PLC
VETROTECH SAINT-GOBAIN INTERNATIONAL AG
MAARS US
CANTIFIX LTD.
CINCINNATI GASKET & INDUSTRIAL GLASS
FIRE GLASS UK LTD.
FIRE RATED SYSTEMS
GILLINDER BROTHERS, INC.
IQ GLASS SOLUTIONS LTD.
JNS GLASS & COATINGS
JOHN C. ERNST CO. INC.
L.J. STAR, INC.
POLFLAM SP. Z O.O.
SPECIALTY GLASS PRODUCTS, INC.
SWIFT GLASS COMPANY, INC.
T.A ANDERS & CO. LTD.
TATE-JONES, INC.
TORSTENSON GLASS COMPANY
TRIPLAN INTERNATIONAL A/S
VETROTECH SAINT-GOBAIN NORTH AMERICA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798581/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: