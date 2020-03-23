Bestyrelsen for Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har i dag godkendt foreningens årsrapport for 2019, som indstilles til godkendelse på foreningens ordinære generalforsamling den 16. april 2020.
Rapporten er vedhæftet.
Kontaktperson(er):
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.
Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest
KØBENHAVN, DENMARK
