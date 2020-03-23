Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 23 March 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 16/2020
Major shareholders’ announcement
Pursuant to Article 38 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces that Thomas Plenborg has informed Cemat A/S that he owns 12.663.447 shares in Cemat A/S equivalent to 5,0684 % of the share capital and the voting rights in the company.
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
