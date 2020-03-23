WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

23 March 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Further Notice regarding the proposed delisting of trading lines of ETP Securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

Further to previous announcement made by the Issuer, the Issuer wishes to remind investors that notice has been given that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for certain trading lines of securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC to be delisted from that exchange (the “Delisting”).

Where the security has no remaining trading lines listed on the London Stock Exchange, an application will be made to UK Listing Authority for removal from the UK’s Official List.

Previously it was announced that the Delisting would become effective at 8am on 24 March 2020, the Issuer now announces that the Delisting will now become effective at 8am on 1 April 2020 (the “Effective Date”) and therefore the last opportunity to trade on the London Stock Exchange will be prior to close of business on 31 March 2020.

Annex 1 to this notice, entitled ‘Trading Lines of Securities to be Delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the Remaining Trading Lines’, sets out the trading lines of securities to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the details of at least one other trading line of each security on a regulated European stock exchange which will remain after the Effective Date.

Investors are strongly advised to consult with their broker/advisor prior to the Effective Date to assess any actions that must be taken to affect a sale or conversion, the timing and the costs of such sale or conversion.

Further information

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com





Annex 1

TRADING LINES OF SECURITIES TO BE DELISTED FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE REMAINING TRADING LINES