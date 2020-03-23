

23 March 2020



LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23



LSE Code: 3SIL



WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY



(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)



WISDOMTREE SILVER 3x DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES



PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES



MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS



NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 20 December 2012 (as amended) constituting (inter alia) the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities” with ISIN IE00B7XD2195) and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Securities



Holders”), convened by the Issuer, will be held at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland on Wednesday 15 April 2020 at 11 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”).



The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Monday 16 March 2020 (the “Threshold Event Date”), and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities.



Affected Securities Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing



them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer,



at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7.

In light of the current social distancing measures associated with the spread of Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that Affected Securities Holders vote by proxy and should not attend the Meeting in person.



Affected Securities Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.

