RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A year and a half after Hurricane Florence hit eastern North Carolina, hundreds of families remain displaced from their homes due to damages sustained from the storm. In response to the great need, SECU Foundation has awarded a $4 million grant to NC Baptists on Mission (NCBOM) to assist with the repair of up to 1,000 severely impacted homes. Additionally, the Foundation’s Board approved a $1 million challenge grant to help the non-profit increase organizational capacity for efforts to reach this lofty goal. SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell presented a ceremonial check at each of their operation centers in Lumberton, New Bern, and Rose Hill.



“We are very proud to be partnering with NC Baptists on Mission to help get families back into their homes,” remarked Ms. Campbell. “Restoring up to 1,000 residences identified as still in need of repair is quite an undertaking, and SECU members through their Foundation responded in a big way. From NCBOM’s strong board and staff leadership to the rallying support from state agencies, non-profits and local communities, this organization is not only helping repair physical structures – they are also rebuilding lives.”

NC Baptists on Mission was established in 1977 with the primary task of mobilizing volunteers in response to identified state, national, and international needs. The organization has 10,000 trained disaster relief volunteers, with over 3,000 individuals participating in rebuild efforts annually, including 500 skilled craftsmen. To date, NCBOM has assisted with more than 5,800 recovery and rebuild projects related to Hurricane Florence.

“Over the last eighteen months since Hurricane Florence devastated their homes, many survivors have exhausted their physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial resources and have been left hopeless,” said NCBOM Executive Director Richard Brunson. “SECU Foundation has stepped in to help us offer relief and hope through generous grants totaling $5 million that will enable hundreds of survivors to return to their homes. Grant funding will be used to purchase building materials and NCBOM will mobilize hundreds of volunteers to provide labor. The impact of the Foundation’s grants will effectively be tripled to provide services valued at $12-$15 million to rehabilitate damaged homes. Thank you to every member of State Employees’ Credit Union for offering relief and helping hundreds of families put their lives back together.”

