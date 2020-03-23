WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
23 March 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in oil prices, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product.
The details of the restrike are as follows:
Start of Restrike Period: 15:29:17 (London time)
End of Restrike Period: 15:44:17 (London time)
Restrike Price per ETP Security: $31.9895296
Underlying asset: CLK0
Restrike threshold: 20%
All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.
Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Ticker
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00B7SX5Y86
|LSE
|USD
|3OIS
|B7SX5Y8
|3OIS LN
|3OIS.L
|GBp
|3SOI
|B93S177
|3SOI LN
|3SOI.L
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3OIS
|BD3CT17
|3OIS IM
|3OIS.MI
|DE000A133ZV2
|Xetra
|EUR
|O1LS
|BSJCN81
|O1LS GY
|O1LS.DE
Further information is available on the website page of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com
