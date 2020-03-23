IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

23 March 2020

On 21 March 2020 the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requested a delay to forthcoming announcements of preliminary financial accounts for at least two weeks observing that, due to disruption caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, companies’ external auditors may not have had the necessary time to complete all of their auditing work.

IQE Plc (AIM:IQE) and its auditor KPMG have not encountered any practical challenges in preparing for the results announcement and IQE had liaised with the FCA to agree that the announcement would go ahead. However, our auditors KPMG have since been strongly advised by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) not to sign any opinions for a short period or for two weeks until things become more clear.

IQE has therefore decided to delay the Full Year 2019 Results which were due for publication tomorrow (24 March 2020). Instead, the Group will provide a Trading Update at 7:00am tomorrow, 24 March 2020 covering financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2019 and an update on Q1 2020 trading.

The Group will await further guidance from the FCA and the FRC with regard to the timing of the publication of its Full Year 2019 Results.

