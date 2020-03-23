New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxy Primer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798533/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Metal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$114.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal will reach a market size of US$251.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$954.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints (India) Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

BESA, Bernardo Ecenarro S.A.

Carpoly Chemical Group

Daw SE

Diamond Vogel Paints

HMG Paints Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International, Inc.

Sika AG (Sika Group)

Tikkurila Oyj

Toa Performance Coating (Toapc) Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798533/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Overview of the Epoxy Primer Market

Used in Numerous Applications, Solvent-borne Technology Leads

the Growth in Epoxy Primer Market

Building & construction: Largest End-Use Application Market

Opportunities in the Rapidly Growing Aerospace Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Epoxy Primer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Innovative Epoxy Primer Brands

PPG?s SIGMAFAST 278 Epoxy Primer Emits Low Emission of VOCs

Helios? Innovative Anti-Corrosive Water-Thinnable Two-Part

Epoxy Primer





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Epoxy Primer: Definition

Types of Epoxy Primers

Features and Method of Usage

Advantages of Epoxy Primer

