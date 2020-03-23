Eimskip‘s Annual General Meeting will be held Thursday 26 March on 16:00 GMT.

The Icelandic government has enforced stricter measures in Iceland to halt the spread of Covid-19 infections, following a swift diagnosis of such cases. The measures are based on recommendations from the Chief Epidemiologist to Iceland’s Minister of Health, i.a. a ban on gatherings of 20 people or more. Eimskip is an important company in its core market in the North Atlantic and must at these unprecedented times secure and maintain its logistics chain and good consumer service. As a result the Board of Directors asks shareholders not to attend the Annual General Meeting, but rather cast their votes in a written manner before the meeting starts and to grant the chairman of the meeting a power of attorney to vote on their behalf in the meeting.

Written voting prior to AGM

Ballot with a power of attorney is attached and accessible at the company’s website:

https://www.eimskip.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020/

Deadline for shareholders to send in voting ballots and grant a power of attorney has been prolonged. Signed, dated and witnessed voting ballots must be scanned and sent to the company to agm2020@eimskip.com no later than at 13:00 GMT on 26 March 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors in the same manner as investor meetings. A link will be provided before the meeting commences and a recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.



For further information, please contact

Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Head of Marketing & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399 email investors@eimskip.is

Davíð Ingi Jónsson, Compliance Officer, tel: +354 825-7210 email complianceofficer@eimskip.is

