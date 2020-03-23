Reinforces pledge to Keep Americans Connected and goes further to protect most vulnerable



Will waive overage charges and late fees to support customers who may be financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis

Announces two months waived internet and voice service charges for current Lifeline customers and new affordable internet option for low-income households

Adds 15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers to be automatically applied with no customer action necessary

Verizon provides first responders with priority and preemption abilities for voice and data

Consumer and small business Fios and DSL broadband internet plans have no data caps

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, for those residential and small business wireless customers whose economic circumstances have been impacted due to the coronavirus, Verizon is waiving overage charges in addition to our Keep Americans Connected pledge to not terminate service and waive late fees . We’re also offering new internet options for low-income households and adding 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans automatically.

Verizon continues to support those at the forefront of response efforts to provide them with the connectivity and resources needed to complete their critical missions and protect the public. Verizon’s fiber optic and wireless networks have been able to meet the shifting demands of customers and remain ready to address changes in demand, if needed.

New internet option for low-income households

To help families during this time of need, today Verizon announced plans for a discount program on Fios broadband plans for qualified new low-income customers and two months waived service charges for current Verizon customers that are part of the Lifeline discount program .

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

To help existing Lifeline customers, Verizon will waive the next two billing cycles of Lifeline-qualified home service charges across both home broadband and home voice. To be eligible, you must have a Lifeline discount on a broadband or home voice line of service as of March 20, 2020.

In addition, on April 3, we’re making a new broadband discount program available to new Fios Internet customers who qualify through the Lifeline program. Customers may select any Verizon Fios speed in our Mix & Match plans and receive a $20 discount per month. That means new customers can get Fios Home Internet 200/200Mbps service for just $19.99/mo, with Disney+ on us for one year and the first two months of their router rental charge waived. Customers will also qualify for any additional promotions available for new Fios Home Internet subscribers.

As part of this new program, eligible new customers can receive:

• $20 off any Fios Home Internet Mix & Match plan, as reflected below with discounts applied: • 200/200 Mbps for $19.99/mo • 400/400 Mbps for $39.99/mo • Gigabit Connection for $59.99/mo (includes Fios router) • Router rental charge waived for 60 days as part of the Verizon COVID-19 response (customers may also choose to buy or bring their own router). • One year of Disney+ on us. • Any additional in-market offers for new Fios customers at time of purchase, including gift cards, content or equipment. • Mobile + Home Rewards benefits: customers with Verizon postpaid mobile service can enroll through Verizon Up for additional benefits and discounts.

To learn more about Verizon’s Lifeline program or apply, visit our Lifeline page here .



15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers

From March 25 through April 30, wireless consumer and small business customers will see an additional 15GB of data added to their plan for no additional charge. New consumer and business customers can also take advantage of this additional data. Specifically:

• For Verizon consumer and small business postpaid unlimited customers, 15GB of 4G LTE hotspot data will be added to your current plan. • For Verizon consumer prepaid and consumer and small business postpaid metered customers, 15GB will be added to your current standalone or shared data plan, which can be used for smartphone, hotspot or other connected device use. • Standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also be provided an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data. • There is no action needed as the data will automatically be added to your plan.

“While more than half of our wireless customer base is on an unlimited data plan, including all of our Fios and DSL broadband internet customers, we recognize there are many who may need additional connectivity during these trying times,” Ronan added. “We’re here for you and we’ll make sure you have what you need to stay connected.”



All consumer wireless plans available since 2015 are eligible for this data boost, including More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0, Verizon Plan 2.0, the Verizon Unlimited Plan and all Mix & Match Unlimited plans.

For small business customers of 50 lines or less, plans eligible for the data boost include, More Everything, Verizon Plan 1.0, Verizon Plan 2.0, New Verizon Plan for Business, Flexible Business, the Verizon Unlimited Plan and all Business Unlimited plans.

Keeping our customers connected

Verizon’s relief efforts to help customers stay connected include the following: waived late fees and overage charges for residential and small business customers impacted by COVID-19, free international calling for consumer wireless and home voice customers to CDC level 3 countries, unlimited domestic calling for wireless consumers on limited-minute plans, waived activation fees on new wireless lines of service and upgrades, additional 15GB of high speed data automatically added for wireless consumer and small business customers, and a new affordable Fios Home Internet option for low-income households.

None of Verizon’s consumer or small business Fios or DSL broadband internet plans have data caps, ensuring that our customers can work from home, learn and game without worrying about running out of broadband data.

To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers during the Coronavirus pandemic, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus .

