CONCORD, NC, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc. (“Hydromer®” or the “Company“) (OTCQB:HYDI) announces that due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its partners and shareholders, its board of directors has decided to postpone indefinitely and until further notice the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 31, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting.



Shareholder are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance until March 31, 2020 online by visiting www.investorvote.com/HYDI, over the phone by calling toll free 1-800-652-VOTE (8683) within the USA, U.S. territories and Canada, or over the mail by forwarding the completed voting cards to Computershare, Meidinger Tower, Attn: Proxy, 462 S 4th St. Louisville, KY 40202.

Although the shareholder meeting has been postponed, Hydromer® continues to diligently work in supporting our community to fulfill the extreme demand for hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hydromer is actively supplying and making available to the community our broad range of sanitizing products that offer various benefits in infection control, personal and public hygiene control and protection against illnesses, among many more benefits.

Even in times of extreme need such as these, our company continues to support our regular customer base providing our surface coatings that enhance the performance of various life-saving medical devices to provide critical support to the healthcare ICU and emergency response sector.

Hydromer Inc.

1-800-287-5208

Info@hydromer.com