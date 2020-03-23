Renault India halts operations at its Alliance Manufacturing facility in Chennai to curb the spread of COVID-19

Chennai, March 23, 2020: Keeping the safety and well-being of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Renault has temporarily suspended production at its Alliance manufacturing facility, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL) in Chennai.

Renault India has been monitoring the situation over the last several weeks and has implemented multiple preventive measures across all its offices, dealerships and manufacturing facility and has also taken steps to increase awareness at an individual level. It has also shared regular advisories with the dealer network and advised them to comply with the notices/ guidelines issued by the respective local authorities, state and central governments and regulatory bodies.

“The health, safety and well-being of all Renault employees, dealers and other partners, their families and community at large is of utmost priority. In view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and to help prevent spread of the virus, production has been temporarily suspended at our Alliance Plant. We will await further notifications from the state government to resume operations,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

"All employees in our Corporate and Regional offices including Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune will continue to work from home,” added Mr. Mamillapalle.

Additionally, Renault India will continue its 24X7 roadside assistance to ensure support for its customers in case of any emergency.

