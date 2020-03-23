New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Epoxy Curing Agents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798532/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Amine-Based Curing Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$62.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Amine-Based Curing Agents will reach a market size of US$157.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$573.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Consumption Increases with Constant Demand from End-Use Industries
Applications in Lightweight Materials to Perk-up Demand
Amines - The Leading Segment
China - Grabs the Largest Share of the Market
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Epoxy Coating Technology Advancements
Advances in Bio-based Epoxy Curing Agents
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Epoxy Resins
Classification of Epoxy Resins
Epoxy Resins Curing Agents
Amine Hardeners
Mercaptan (Polysulphide and polymercaptans) Curing Agent
Global Competitor Market Shares
Epoxy Curing Agents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Technologies in Epoxy Coatings Driven by Environmental
Regulations
Key Regulatory Events
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Epoxy Curing Agents Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Epoxy Curing Agents Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Amine-Based Curing Agents (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Amine-Based Curing Agents (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Amine-Based Curing Agents (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Anhydride Curing Agents (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Anhydride Curing Agents (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Anhydride Curing Agents (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Coatings (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Coatings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Construction (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Construction (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Construction (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Adhesives (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Adhesives (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Adhesives (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Composites (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Composites (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Wind Energy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Wind Energy (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Wind Energy (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Epoxy Curing Agents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Epoxy Curing Agents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epoxy
Curing Agents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Epoxy Curing Agents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Epoxy Curing Agents in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Epoxy Curing Agents Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Epoxy Curing Agents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Epoxy Curing Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Epoxy Curing Agents in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Epoxy Curing Agents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Epoxy Curing Agents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Epoxy Curing Agents Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Epoxy Curing Agents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Epoxy Curing Agents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Epoxy Curing Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Epoxy Curing Agents:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Epoxy Curing Agents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Epoxy Curing Agents Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Epoxy Curing Agents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Epoxy Curing Agents Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Epoxy Curing Agents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Epoxy Curing Agents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Epoxy Curing Agents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Epoxy Curing Agents Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 178: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Epoxy Curing Agents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Epoxy
Curing Agents in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Epoxy Curing Agents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Epoxy Curing Agents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Epoxy Curing Agents in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Epoxy Curing Agents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Epoxy Curing Agents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Epoxy Curing Agents Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Epoxy Curing Agents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Epoxy Curing Agents Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Epoxy Curing Agents Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Epoxy Curing Agents Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Epoxy Curing Agents Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS
ATUL
BASF SE
CARDOLITE CORPORATION
EPOXY BASE ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CORPORATION LIMITED (GRACE EPOXY)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
HEXION
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
KUKDO CHEMICAL
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
