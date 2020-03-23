At its meeting of March 23, 2020, the PCAS Board of Directors formally acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Frédéric Desdouits as Chief Executive Officer of PCAS.

In the interest of addressing the current challenges facing PCAS Group, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. Pierre Luzeau, current Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer. As provided for in PCAS’s Articles of Association, Mr. Pierre Luzeau will thus temporarily serve as acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective from this date, waiting for the arrival of a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Frédéric Desdouits for his collaboration with PCAS Group.

The Board also reviewed the Group’s business guidance. In 2020, net sales and earnings are still expected to improve on 2019, subject, of course, to the impacts of the coronavirus, should the current crisis further continue.

NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2020 Annual General Meeting in Massy at 2 pm on May 12, 2020

