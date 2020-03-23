



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Egger, Bernd

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200322165140_16

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0011167972

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16,000 Unit price: 0.60 EUR

(2): Volume: 70,000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 86,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6244186 EUR

