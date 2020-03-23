Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Egger, Bernd
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200322165140_16
____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0011167972
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16,000 Unit price: 0.60 EUR
(2): Volume: 70,000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 86,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6244186 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND