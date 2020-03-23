New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global potassium hydroxide market is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of potassium hydroxide.



A significant portion of potassium hydroxide produced globally is used in the production of potassium carbonate, which is used for many chemical synthesis process. Several organic and inorganic and organic potassium salts are produced from potassium carbonate as well as it is a raw material for condensation agents and drying neutralization. It finds application as a fertilizer for acidic soil as well as the printing and textile industry. Potassium carbonate solutions are utilized as cooling brines and fire retardants, along with its usage as a leavening agent in baked goods, and an additive in drying raisins, among others. Moreover, potassium carbonate is applied in the production of video glass and various other specialty glasses, photographic chemicals, detergents and cleaners, gas purification, dairy industry, rubber additives, polymer catalysts, potassium bicarbonate, textiles, and cement.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2658

The phosphates, derived from potassium hydroxide, have buffering chelating and cleansing effects and finds usage in primarily as builders in industrial cleaners and detergents, and in water treatment chemicals, owing to their exceptional solubility. Potassium phosphates are also implemented in solubilized casein products and food applications, among others.

Growing demand for potassium hydroxide is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period. In veterinary medicine, this chemical is deployed to disbud calves horns and dissolve hair and scales, and in humans, it may be used in the diagnosis of fungal infections as well as dissolve warts and cuticles.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, solid potassium hydroxide held a larger market share in 2018. It finds usage in petroleum, gas purification, industrial soaps, potassium chemicals drugs, pharmaceuticals, alkaline batteries, flavors and fragrances, and dyestuffs, among others.

By distribution channel, offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 0.7% in the forecast period. The offline channel dominated the market in 2018. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow at a rate of 1.7% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to experience a growth rate of 1.8% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, as well as the growing population in countries such as China and India, are causative of the high demand in the region.

Key participants include INEOS, Olin Corporation, Inovyn Chlorvinyls Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, UNID, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corp., ICL Fertilizers, The Mosaic Company, and Armand Products, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2658

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potassium hydroxide market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-hydroxide-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Splice Tape Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/splice-tape-market

Sizing Agents Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sizing-agents-market

Magnesium Alloys Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-alloys-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com