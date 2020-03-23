In week 12, Marel hf. purchased 1,536,921 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 750,276,860. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 16.3.2020 09:30 50.000 490 24.500.000 16.3.2020 09:38 50.000 480 24.000.000 16.3.2020 09:53 50.000 480 24.000.000 16.3.2020 10:18 25.709 471 12.108.939 16.3.2020 10:18 10.400 471 4.898.400 16.3.2020 10:18 13.891 471 6.542.661 16.3.2020 11:37 30.000 473 14.190.000 16.3.2020 13:33 5.800 471 2.731.800 16.3.2020 13:46 7.952 471 3.745.392 16.3.2020 15:13 50.000 472 23.600.000 16.3.2020 15:23 20.000 472 9.440.000 17.3.2020 09:30 3.495 470 1.642.650 17.3.2020 09:32 50.000 470 23.500.000 17.3.2020 09:58 50.000 471 23.550.000 17.3.2020 11:14 50.000 475 23.750.000 17.3.2020 13:44 50.000 477 23.850.000 17.3.2020 14:18 50.000 477 23.850.000 17.3.2020 14:42 30.000 477 14.310.000 17.3.2020 15:08 30.257 477 14.432.589 18.3.2020 09:30 29.600 465 13.764.000 18.3.2020 09:31 268 465 124.620 18.3.2020 09:35 50.000 465 23.250.000 18.3.2020 10:18 20.132 465 9.361.380 18.3.2020 10:23 2.489 462 1.149.918 18.3.2020 10:39 50.000 470 23.500.000 18.3.2020 11:26 50.000 473 23.650.000 18.3.2020 14:47 50.000 479 23.950.000 18.3.2020 14:58 50.000 479 23.950.000 18.3.2020 15:15 11.263 477 5.372.451 19.3.2020 09:30 26.995 490 13.227.550 19.3.2020 09:40 63.906 490 31.313.940 19.3.2020 09:47 40.000 490 19.600.000 19.3.2020 11:32 50.000 495 24.750.000 19.3.2020 13:05 80.000 498 39.840.000 19.3.2020 13:42 21.630 494 10.685.220 20.3.2020 10:09 50.000 520 26.000.000 20.3.2020 10:30 100.000 525 52.500.000 20.3.2020 11:01 50.000 525 26.250.000 20.3.2020 13:48 13.134 525 6.895.350 20.3.2020 13:54 50.000 525 26.250.000 20.3.2020 15:24 50.000 525 26.250.000 Total 1,536,921 750,276,860

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 11,713,188 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 13,250,109 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.72% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 2,476,295 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.32% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 1,220,367,698.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 million shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

