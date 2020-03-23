In week 12, Marel hf. purchased 1,536,921 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 750,276,860. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price ISK
(rate)		Purchase price (ISK)
16.3.202009:30  50.000   490   24.500.000 
16.3.202009:38  50.000   480   24.000.000 
16.3.202009:53  50.000   480   24.000.000 
16.3.202010:18  25.709   471   12.108.939 
16.3.202010:18  10.400   471   4.898.400 
16.3.202010:18  13.891   471   6.542.661 
16.3.202011:37  30.000   473   14.190.000 
16.3.202013:33  5.800   471   2.731.800 
16.3.202013:46  7.952   471   3.745.392 
16.3.202015:13  50.000   472   23.600.000 
16.3.202015:23  20.000   472   9.440.000 
17.3.202009:30  3.495   470   1.642.650 
17.3.202009:32  50.000   470   23.500.000 
17.3.202009:58  50.000   471   23.550.000 
17.3.202011:14  50.000   475   23.750.000 
17.3.202013:44  50.000   477   23.850.000 
17.3.202014:18  50.000   477   23.850.000 
17.3.202014:42  30.000   477   14.310.000 
17.3.202015:08  30.257   477   14.432.589 
18.3.202009:30  29.600   465   13.764.000 
18.3.202009:31  268   465   124.620 
18.3.202009:35  50.000   465   23.250.000 
18.3.202010:18  20.132   465   9.361.380 
18.3.202010:23  2.489   462   1.149.918 
18.3.202010:39  50.000   470   23.500.000 
18.3.202011:26  50.000   473   23.650.000 
18.3.202014:47  50.000   479   23.950.000 
18.3.202014:58  50.000   479   23.950.000 
18.3.202015:15  11.263   477   5.372.451 
19.3.202009:30  26.995   490   13.227.550 
19.3.202009:40  63.906   490   31.313.940 
19.3.202009:47  40.000   490   19.600.000 
19.3.202011:32  50.000   495   24.750.000 
19.3.202013:05  80.000   498   39.840.000 
19.3.202013:42  21.630   494   10.685.220 
20.3.202010:09  50.000   520   26.000.000 
20.3.202010:30  100.000   525   52.500.000 
20.3.202011:01  50.000   525   26.250.000 
20.3.202013:48  13.134   525   6.895.350 
20.3.202013:54  50.000   525   26.250.000 
20.3.202015:24  50.000   525   26.250.000 
Total   1,536,921   750,276,860
     

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 11,713,188 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 13,250,109 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.72% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 2,476,295 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.32% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 1,220,367,698.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 million shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.