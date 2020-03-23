

In continuation of Tryg’s notice of the annual general meeting on 30 March 2020 at 15:00 CEST (announcement no. 04-2020), TryghedsGruppen smba has announced the nomination of the following three candidates for election to Tryg’s Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting:



Karen Bladt



Claus Wistoft



Ida Sofie Jensen



CVs of the nominated candidates from TryghedsGruppen smba and updated written vote as well as proxy form on tryg.com and in the InvestorPortal will be updated shortly.



Attachment