In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 18 March 2020 that on 17 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.88% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

Date of notification: 18 March 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 17 March 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Notification details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 5,434 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 649,751 411,473 0.17% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 275,143 274,946 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 736 736 0.00% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 312,456 273,756 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,998 1,038 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 19,060 17,366 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,666,462 2,648,161 1.07% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,695,788 2,681,938 1.09% BlackRock International Limited 120,736 120,666 0.05% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 78,532 78,532 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,295,027 1,068,567 0.43% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 483,341 465,826 0.19% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 67,830 53,025 0.02% Subtotal 8,697,373 8,126,543 3.30%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,080,956 0.44% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 138,693 0.06% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,558,653 1.04% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 13,843 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical Subtotal 3,902,730 1.58%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,029,273 4.88%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .

This press releases are available on Umicore’s website .





For more information

Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34 aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated in 2019 revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.4 billion (turnover of € 17.5 billion) and currently employs 11,152 people.