The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Gelatin will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gelatin will reach a market size of US$158.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$171.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Empty Capsules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players by Product Sales: 2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth
Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age
Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand
Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region: 2017 and 2022E
Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support
Market Demand
Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D in the US:
1980-2017)
Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021
With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery
Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains
Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market
Growth
Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition:
2014-2024
Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition in
North America: 2011-2021E
Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and
Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand
