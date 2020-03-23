New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Empty Capsules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798493/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Gelatin will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gelatin will reach a market size of US$158.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$171.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.

Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

Capscanada Corporation

Capsugel, Inc.

Healthcaps India Limited

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Natural Capsules Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

Qualicaps, Inc.

Roxlor, LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Suheung Co Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare







Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Empty Capsules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Competition

Market Share of Leading Players by Product Sales: 2018





Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region: 2017 and 2022E

Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support

Market Demand

Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D in the US:

1980-2017)

Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021

With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery

Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains

Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market

Growth

Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition:

2014-2024

Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition in

North America: 2011-2021E

Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and

Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand





