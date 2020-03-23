VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the provisions of the information guidelines of National Policy 12-203, by filing its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2019, and therefore its cease trade order has been lifted and as of March 5, 2020 the Company is once again trading on the CSE under the symbol: PRMO. The Company was not subject to any insolvency proceedings.



The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Mark Bechtel as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Bechtel is a securities lawyer with extensive experience in Canadian capital markets and exchanges. Presently Mr. Bechtel operates a law firm located in downtown Vancouver specializing in venture and emerging markets. As Corporate Secretary of Primo Mr. Bechtel will ensure that best practices for regulatory compliance are established and maintained.

The Company has also entered into a consulting agreement with Sheryl Dhillon to act as their Corporate Governance consultant. Ms. Dhillon is a highly experienced corporate secretary with over fifteen years of experience. She has extensive knowledge of corporate governance, as well as strong management skills and excellent corporate communications. Ms. Dhillon acts as Corporate Secretary for several TSXV and CSE listed companies.

“The addition of Mr. Bechtel and Ms. Dhillon is a significant value-add to the Primo team. Their cumulative experience in various disciplines will further empower the Company’s growth. It is an exciting time for our Company.” Comments from Mr. Andy Jagpal, CEO & President.

