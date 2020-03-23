New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sodium Bicarbonate market is forecast to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The monosodium salt of carbonic acid with an electrolyte replacement and alkalinizing properties may be referred to as Sodium Bicarbonate. It has a chemical formula of CHNaO3 or NaHCO3. On dissociation of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it forms sodium and bicarbonate ions. Sodium hydrogen carbonate is alkaline in nature. It is crystalline, white powder, which is usually used as an electrolyte replenisher, pH buffering agent, in topical cleansing solutions, and systemic alkalizer, among others. Such a wide arena of applications is one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market.
It is also known as baking soda. When it is used as a baking soda in cooking, it reacts with acts and releases, which results in the expansion of the batter, and it is responsible for the characteristic grain and texture in cakes, pancakes, among other food products. Due to the alkaline nature of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it is used in treating heartburn, acid indigestion, wherein it neutralizes excess stomach acid. When sodium hydrogen carbonate is used for this purpose, it belongs to the antacid group of medicines. The government of various nations are emphasizing on minimizing emissions at thermal power plants, which would also positively drive the growth of the sector.
Thus, the increasing demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in the pharmaceutical sector, supportive government policies, and the rising demand for baked food products are fostering the growth of the sector.
In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand of the compound in the food industry, pharmaceutical sector, and water treatment, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.
