Redragon joins a growing list of sponsors that includes Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon



Boca Raton, Florida, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry, owner and manager of multiple esports teams, including Flamengo Esports, an operator of Esports Gaming Centers, and online tournaments announced today that it signed a 2020 sponsorship agreement with the parent company of Redragon, a global manufacturer and distributor of headsets, mice, keyboards, and accessories for gaming.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, commented, “I am excited to announce the signing of another corporate sponsor for our Flamengo Esports team. Redragon is a well known global brand that sells its products in 30 countries on four continents. We value all of our official partners and sponsors, and their financial commitments that contribute to the success of Flamengo Esports. This will be a mutually beneficial sponsorship arrangement that prominently displays the Redragon brand on our Flamengo Esports jersey sleeve.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers and play-at-home online tournaments that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Smite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin

President

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586