Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 23 March 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|17 March 2020
|Voting rights
|2,248,786
|3.12%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|93,387
|0.13%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,342,173
|3.24%
|18 March 2020
|Voting rights
|1,988,722
|2.76%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|103,602
|0.14%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,092,324
|2.90%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notifications
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
Fagron Kennisgeving 230320 ENG DEF.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
Fagron NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: