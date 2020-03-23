CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crista Caughlin, CFA, will join the firm on March 23rd, 2020 and she will become (pending regulatory approval) the co-manager of Mawer’s Canadian Bond, Global Bond, and Canadian Money Market strategies.



Ms. Caughlin was previously Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and Head of Macro Research and Strategy, at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management (CC&L), which she joined in 2001. She held multiple roles within CC&L’s fixed income team, initially focusing on trading and portfolio construction before expanding into macro research and interest rate strategies.

As of July 1st, 2020, Paul Moroz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), will finish his term as interim co-manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies and will focus on his continuing role as Mawer’s CIO and co-manager of Mawer’s Global Equity and Global Small Cap strategies. James Redpath, CFA, lead manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies, is currently on a personal leave of absence.

Karan Phadke, CFA, and John Wilson, CFA appointed co-managers of Mawer Global Small Cap strategy

Effective January 1st, 2021, Karan Phadke, CFA, and John Wilson, CFA, will become co-managers of Mawer’s Global Small Cap strategy. Deputy CIO, Christian Deckart, CFA, Ph.D, will remain lead manager of the strategy, and Paul Moroz, CFA, will step down as co-manager of the strategy to continue to focus on his role as Mawer’s CIO and lead manager of the Global Equity strategy.

Mr. Phadke and Mr. Wilson are currently equity analysts on the Global Small Cap strategy; they joined Mawer in 2016 and 2012, respectively.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

For more information:

Allison Webb

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 403 776 1124

awebb@mawer.com



