3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.5 Billion by the year 2025, Lead Acid Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead Acid Battery will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Vehicle Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Electric Vehicle Battery: Prelude
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth
BEV Batteries Segment Leads Global EV Battery Market by
Propulsion Type
End-Use Segments Overview of Electric Vehicle Market.
Factors Driving Electric Vehicles Battery Market.
Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Translate into Growth for
EV Batteries Market
Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025
and 2030
Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in
Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025
Competition
Intense Competition Characterizes EV Battery Market
Chinese Companies Dominate Global EV Battery Market
Competition in Li-Ion EV Battery Market
Global Passenger EV Li-Ion Batteries Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Leading Players
Tecnhology Investments and Capacity Expansions - Strategies of
Players to Win Competition
EV Battery Makers Focus on R&D Initiatives
BASF Looks towards New Material Mix to Gain Ground in the EV
Batteries Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Zero-Emission Vehicles and Low Cost Batteries
Production Drive Growth
Development of EV Charging Infrastructure Drives EV Sales,
Augurs Well for EV Batteries Market
Global Charging Energy Demand for EVs - Projected Energy Demand
in Billion kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Li-Ion Batteries to Power Future Growth in EV Battery Market
Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on Expanding EV Production
Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses
Challenges Confronting Manufacture of Li-Ion EV Batteries
Hybrid EV Battery Market: Rising Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles
Fuels Growth
Solid-State Technology - A Promising Technology to Reinvent EV
Battery Marketplace
Falling Prices of EV Batteries: A Positive Development for the
Market
EV Battery Prices on a Downward Trend - Projected Fall in Cost
Automotive Li-ion Battery Packs (US$/kWH) for the Years 2010,
2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Emergence of Alternative Materials to Aid Market Growth
Cobalt Emerges as the Latest Material for Use in Li-ion
Batteries for EVs
Supportive Policies and Regulations Bolster Growth
Second-life Electric Vehicle Batteries Market - An Overview
Second Life EV Batteries - New Revenue Stream for EV Makers
Management of Thermal Runaway in EV Batteries: Essential to
Ensure Safety
Environmental Management: A Key Challenge Facing EV Batteries
Market
Favorable EV Battery Market Dynamics Energize Nickel Supply
Marketplace
The Search for Better EV Batteries Continues
Innovations & Advancements
Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market
A Glance at Few EV Battery Innovations
Refillable Batteries: An Innovation with Potential to Transform
EV Market
Innolith Develops 1000 Wh/kg Rechargeable Battery for Electric
Cars
Product Overview
Electric Vehicle Battery - Introduction
Recent Industry Activity
China Evergrande Group to Acquire Stake in Shanghai CENAT New
Energy
Shell New Energies Takes Over Greenlots
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Takes Over XALT Energy
LG Chem Gains EU Approval for New EV Batteries Plant in
Poland’s Dolnoslaskie Region
Tesla Takes Over Maxwell Technologies
Toyota and Panasonic Collaborate to Design and Build Batteries
for Electric Vehicles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Vehicle Battery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Vehicle Battery Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Limited EV Battery Capacity Presents Challenge for the US
Tesla - The Only Hope for US to Deal with China?s Dominance in
EV Batteries Space
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China Dominates EVs and EV Batteries Market
Relaxation of Rules: China’s Domestic EV Battery Industry Faces
Competition from Overseas Players
Discarded EV Batteries Presents an Opportunity for Chinese
Recyclers
Market Analytics
Table 40: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Europe Faces Stiff Challenge from Asia in EV Battery Market
EV Battery Supply (in Gigawatt Hours) in Europe for the Period
2017-2027
EU Announces State Aid for EV Battery Market
EU Invests to Strengthen Domestic EV Battery Industry
Europe to Boost Battery Manufacturing for EVs
Plans to Set Up EV Battery Plants Across Europe - A Review
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
France Announces Investments to Reduce Dependence on EV
Batteries from Asia
Table 55: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Germany Invests in EV Battery Initiatives Amidst Growing Threat
of Asian Makers
Market Analytics
Table 61: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Battery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 92: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asian Companies Dominate EV Battery Market
Asian Companies Use Nickel in EV Batteries to Cut Costs
Market Analytics
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Indian Government Promotes Indigenous Battery Manufacture to
Support EV Industry
India’s Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on the Growing EV Market
Table 112: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Electric Vehicle Battery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Electric Vehicle Battery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Thailand to Spearhead EV Battery Manufacturing and Assembly in
Asia
Market Analytics
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle
Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 140: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Battery: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 179: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Battery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Battery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A123 SYSTEMS LLC
AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY SUPPLY CORPORATION (AESC)
BYD
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
E-ONE MOLI ENERGY CORPORATION
HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
LG CHEM
SAMSUNG SDI
TESLA MOTORS
TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL
WANXIANG AMERICA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
