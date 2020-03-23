Dietikon, Switzerland, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- A production of handmade, pre-rolled cannabis joints for the Swiss market, will be ready in Spring 2020. The product is exclusively marketed in Switzerland, authorized by the prestigious brand RAW – hands down the best rolling papers in the world. The recreational product is filled with the finest strain of harlequin cannabis, handpicked from selected plants, grown at Cannabis Suisse’s own facilities in Zurich. Wrapped in unbleached and unrefined natural paper, the joints give customers a unique smoking experience with a gourmet taste. Each step of the creation is prepared by masters. This product is currently only available for the Swiss market.

