On 23 March 2020, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Landsbankinn hf. decided to postpone indefinitely the Bank’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held Friday 27 March 2020, due to the current CoViD-19 outbreak.

The meeting will be announced anew at a later date.

