New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peptide Therapeutics market was valued at USD 25.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.60 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Peptide drugs are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease. The first peptide therapeutic was used to treat diabetic patients in the 19th century. The approval for 60 peptides has been granted, with the clinical global administration in the United States, Europe, and Japan. These drugs are used as drug target moiety for cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease.



To improve efficiency, conjugates became a boon to alter the properties of proteins. The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) conjugation, lipids, and proteins have been used for extending the half-life. In recent years, cell-penetrating peptides, termed as ideal transporters, are responsible for assisting the therapeutic cargos in a non-toxic and simple manner being protein, oligonucleotides, nanoparticles. They are currently used in cancer therapy due to its potent and quick delivery.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2770

Specific problems and restraints are shown by peptide therapeutics. The drawbacks are short plasma life and the inability of the functioning of oral bioavailability. By increasing the drug stability and peptide formulation, the peptide therapeutics can be taken in an oral form quickly.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 50.59 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to the forecast period.

Kallyope, a U.S based company, and Novo Nordisk, a Denmark based Company, entered into a research collaboration and agreement to discover novel therapeutics for treating obesity and diabetes in June 2018.

North America has the largest market share of 38.2% in the year 2018. Its increased dominance in the market is due to the increased investments of Research and Development, high incidence of cancer, and increased demand for healthcare expenditure. The advent of Peptide conjugates will also further drive a rapid increase in the market.

The solid-phase peptide synthesis is expected to reach USD 22.6 billion by the year 2026, showing a good growth market in the year 2026.

Hybrid technology is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% in 2026.

Asia Pacific is hyped to be the largest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2%, with USD 10.51 billion in the forecast period due to high untapped opportunities, affordable cost of raw material, and increasing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in Research and Development sector. Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs would foster generic market, thus expected to provide significant growth opportunities shortly.

The Cancer type application segment held the largest market share of 37.3% in 2018. Increased occurrence of cancer worldwide and the growing treatment of cancer treatment are the key factors responsible for dominance in this segment.

The Metabolic diseases segment has shown immense market size growth of USD 7.05 billion in 2018 and will show a significant market growth of 8.9% according to the forecast period due to Cumulative acceptance of inactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, and consumption of a high amount of alcohol has led to increased occurrence of these disorders.

In May 2018, Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company showcased a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced that it is expanding its collaboration with AstraZeneca to include additional targets in respiratory and cardio-metabolic diseases. AstraZeneca is accountable for further development and product commercialization.

PeptiDream, a Japanese biotechnology company, had declared a new peptide drug conjugate (PDC) collaboration with Swiss pharma major Novartis in June 2019. PeptiDream will use its proprietary Discovery Platform System technology to identify unique macrocyclic and constrained peptides, as PDCs against numerous targets of interest, chosen by Novartis.

Computational Biology and screening have good chances of improvement to support drug delivery.

On January 2019, a peptide was received by Leidos Health Life Sciences, for a novel PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor

The Peptide Therapeutics market is fragmented with major players like Sanofi (Australia), Teva Inc (Israel), Novo Nordisk Inc, (Denmark), Takeda (Japan), Eli Lily (United States), Astra Zeneca (U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), Shire (U.S.) Abbvie (U.S.), Ipsen (France) Allergen (Ireland ), Ferring (Switzerland), Merck (United States), The Medicines (United States), Roche (Switzerland) Johnson and Johnson (United States).

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2770

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Peptide Therapeutics market based on Route of Administration, Product Type, Type of Manufacturers, Application, Synthesis, Regional Outlook:

Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Generic

Innovative

Type of Manufacturers (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

In-house

Outsourced

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cancers

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infection

Pain

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

Synthesis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peptide-therapeutics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Healthcare IT category by Reports And Data

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-cybersecurity-market

Ambulatory Care Service Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/basalt-fiber-market

Brain-Computer Interface Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com