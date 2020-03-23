New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peptide Therapeutics market was valued at USD 25.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.60 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Peptide drugs are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease. The first peptide therapeutic was used to treat diabetic patients in the 19th century. The approval for 60 peptides has been granted, with the clinical global administration in the United States, Europe, and Japan. These drugs are used as drug target moiety for cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease.
To improve efficiency, conjugates became a boon to alter the properties of proteins. The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) conjugation, lipids, and proteins have been used for extending the half-life. In recent years, cell-penetrating peptides, termed as ideal transporters, are responsible for assisting the therapeutic cargos in a non-toxic and simple manner being protein, oligonucleotides, nanoparticles. They are currently used in cancer therapy due to its potent and quick delivery.
Specific problems and restraints are shown by peptide therapeutics. The drawbacks are short plasma life and the inability of the functioning of oral bioavailability. By increasing the drug stability and peptide formulation, the peptide therapeutics can be taken in an oral form quickly.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Peptide Therapeutics market based on Route of Administration, Product Type, Type of Manufacturers, Application, Synthesis, Regional Outlook:
Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Type of Manufacturers (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Synthesis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
