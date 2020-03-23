TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is providing a corporate update and information regarding the Company’s ongoing support of the medical community’s response to COVID-19. As an essential medical service provider, the Company’s priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees, patients and customers to ensure the Company’s ongoing ability to provide necessary medical and pharmaceutical products and support.



Since its inception in 1988, RAMM’s wholly owned subsidiary Medic Plast SA has manufactured and supplied medical devices, antiseptic and sterile products and other medical supplies and continues to be a strategic supplier to the medical community in Uruguay. With a current portfolio of over 150 products registered with the Ministry of Health, Medic Plast is an established leader in the Uruguayan market for sales of recognized quality products under the Bioset brand, including alcohol-based hand sanitizer and antiseptic soaps, sterile hospital devices and sterilization equipment, syringes and various other surgical and medical supplies. Medic Plast also supplies disposable medical clothing, including surgical masks, gowns and gloves for use by patients, doctors, nurses and clinicians.

Provision of Medical Supplies in Response to COVID-19

To assist health care professionals in providing treatment to patients and preventing the continued spread of infectious diseases at this time, RAMM has seen a significant increase in demand for many of its products and has increased the supply and production in response to meet this need. The Company is currently supplying 104 state and private medical entities which include hospitals and medical centers in Uruguay.

“Since the global outbreak of COVID-19 we have been focused on developing and implementing our response plan both as a supplier of critical materials as well as a responsible medical company, employer and community member. We are doing everything we can to provide critical supplies to the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help the community and stand ready to provide further assistance as needed,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer. “Meanwhile the Company continues to establish itself as a leader in the development and commercialization of cannabis-derived prescription drugs and registered products to meet the growing demand in Latin America and other jurisdictions globally.”

Corporate Update

Financial Position

RAMM currently has net working capital of approximately $32.7 million including $31.4 million of cash and no debt. The Company has maintained its prudent management of capital resources and continues to see an increase in demand for its proprietary cannabis-based products and medical supplies, enabling it to maintain its strong financial position. The Company’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified manufacturing facility and operating facilities are 100% owned with no outstanding mortgages or other encumbrances.

Operations

As an essential service provider supporting the medical community, RAMM has taken further action in accordance with recommendations from local and international health authorities to protect the safety of employees, customers and partners and ensure the Company is able to continue to provide strategic products and support.

RAMM’s wholly owned state-of-the-art GMP certified manufacturing facility also continues to be operational to support the continued manufacturing and development of its cannabis-based products. The Company has seen strong demand for its cannabis-based products as awareness and accessibility continues to increase across Latin America.

The Company currently sells five cannabis based registered products commercially in Uruguay under two brands - Epifractán™ and CannabiPiel™. RAMM’s products have been approved for use on a compassionate basis in other Latin American countries and are in the application process for registration at various stages of approval in several other countries, with a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development.

Ramm's formulation and manufacturing is conducted at its state-of-the-art GMP certified cannabis formulation facility ideally situated within close proximity to an international airport and other export hubs. The facility totals approximately 36,600 square feet and features dedicated cannabis and medical product laboratories, along with packaging capabilities and storage/distribution facilities.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Lead by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA and Ramm Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

