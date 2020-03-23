New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Door Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$118.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood will reach a market size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Door Systems
Bright Prospects Ahead for Door Systems Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Door Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dynamics in the World Construction Sector Favor Robust Growth
in Door Systems Market
Construction Industry Forecast in Top 10 Economies (in US$
Trillion) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
High Growth Opportunities in Residential Construction Sector
Sustained Increase in Infrastructure Spending Bodes Well
Lucrative Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate Sector
Wooden Door Systems Remain the Most Dominant Door Type
Metal Door Systems: Relevant in High-End Applications
Plastic Door Systems Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth
Composite Door Systems Come to Fore Extending Durability and
Lightweight Benefits
Access Control Door Systems Gain Traction in Commercial and
Institutional Sites
Growth Momentum in Automatic Door Systems Market Remains
Northbound
Extending a Greener Alternative, Glass Door Systems Seek to
Widen Addressable Market
Swinging Door Systems Gain Traction Offering Specialized Door
Closing Mechanism
Revolving Door Systems Emerge to Augment Visual Focus of an
Entrance
Sliding Doors Make a Cut
Fire Doors: A Niche Segment Driven by Fire Safety Regulations
Breakdown of Global Fire Doors Market Revenues (in %) by End-
Use Sector: 2019
Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Doors to Drive New Growth in
the Door Systems Market
Custom Door Systems: The New Flavor
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Door Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Door Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Door Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wood (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wood (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Wood (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Metal (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Metal (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Metal (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Plastic (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Plastic (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Glass (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Glass (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Composite (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Composite (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Composite (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Swinging (Mechanism) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Swinging (Mechanism) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Swinging (Mechanism) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Sliding (Mechanism) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Sliding (Mechanism) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Sliding (Mechanism) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Mechanisms (Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Manual (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Manual (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Manual (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Access Control (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Access Control (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Access Control (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Automatic (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Automatic (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Automatic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Residential (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Non-Residential (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Non-Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Non-Residential (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Door Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Door Systems Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Door Systems Market in the United States by
Mechanism: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Door Systems Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: United States Door Systems Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Door Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Door Systems Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Door Systems Historic Market Review by
Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Door Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Door Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Door Systems Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Canadian Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Door Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 68: Door Systems Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million
by Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Door Systems Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Door Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Door Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Door Systems
Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Door Systems Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Door Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Door Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Door Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door
Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 80: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Chinese Door Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Door Systems Market by Mechanism: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Chinese Door Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Door Systems Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Door Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Door Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Door Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Door Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Door Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Door Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Door Systems Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: European Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Door Systems Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: European Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025
Table 98: Door Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Door Systems Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: European Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Door Systems Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: European Door Systems Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Door Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: European Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: French Door Systems Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: French Door Systems Market Share Shift by Material:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Door Systems Market in France by Mechanism:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: French Door Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: French Door Systems Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: French Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Door Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 118: German Door Systems Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 119: Door Systems Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: German Door Systems Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Door Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: German Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: German Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Door Systems Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: German Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Door Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Door Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Door
Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 131: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Italian Door Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Door Systems Market by Mechanism: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Italian Door Systems Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Door Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for Door Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Door Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 143: Door Systems Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Door Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Door Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Door
Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Door Systems Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Door Systems Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Door Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: United Kingdom Door Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Door Systems Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Door Systems Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 156: Spanish Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Spanish Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Spanish Door Systems Historic Market Review by
Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Door Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Door Systems Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Door Systems Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Spanish Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Spanish Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Door Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 165: Spanish Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 166: Door Systems Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 168: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Russian Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Door Systems Market in Russia by Mechanism:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Door Systems Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: Russian Door Systems Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 174: Russian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Russian Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Door Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Door Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Door Systems Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 179: Rest of Europe Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025
Table 182: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 185: Rest of Europe Door Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Rest of Europe Door Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Door Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Europe Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 191: Door Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Door Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Mechanism:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: Australian Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 206: Door Systems Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian Door Systems Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Door Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Australian Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 210: Australian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Australian Door Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 212: Door Systems Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Australian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Door Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Australian Door Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 217: Indian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Door Systems Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 219: Indian Door Systems Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Indian Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Indian Door Systems Historic Market Review by
Mechanism in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 222: Door Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mechanism for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 223: Door Systems Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 224: Door Systems Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 225: Indian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Indian Door Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Door Systems Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 228: Indian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 231: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 234: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 237: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Door Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: South Korean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 240: Door Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 242: Door Systems Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Door Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mechanism for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Door Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mechanism for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Share
Analysis by Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Door Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 248: Door Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Door Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 252: Door Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American Door Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 254: Door Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 255: Latin American Door Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Door Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 257: Door Systems Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 258: Latin American Door Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Latin American Door Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mechanism for the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 261: Latin American Door Systems Market by Mechanism:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 262: Door Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 263: Latin American Door Systems Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 264: Door Systems Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Latin American Demand for Door Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Door Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Latin American Door Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 268: Door Systems Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 269: Argentinean Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 270: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Argentinean Door Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mechanism: 2018-2025
Table 272: Door Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Argentinean Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Argentinean Door Systems Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 275: Argentinean Door Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 276: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 277: Argentinean Door Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 278: Door Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 279: Argentinean Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 280: Door Systems Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 281: Brazilian Door Systems Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 282: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: Door Systems Market in Brazil by Mechanism:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 284: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mechanism: 2009-2017
Table 285: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mechanism: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Brazilian Door Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 287: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 288: Brazilian Door Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Door Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 290: Brazilian Door Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Please contact our Customer Support Center to
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: