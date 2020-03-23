EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), announced its Board of Directors voted to immediately suspend its stock repurchase plan in response to the coronavirus on March 20, 2020. This action is effective until further notice.



The Company’s primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank”) is poised to support our customers, colleagues and communities. Plans are in place to provide support to our clients while we practice spacing, remote work assignments and other best practices to protect the safety of everyone. The Bank is well-capitalized and liquid, and customer deposits are protected with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation backing up to $250,000.

