New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Voltage Regulator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798394/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Ferroresonant will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ferroresonant will reach a market size of US$63.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$261.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798394/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Distribution Voltage Regulator Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power
Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur
Market Growth
Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017-30,
2030-40 and 2040-50
Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$
Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$
Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution
Voltage Regulator Market
Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18
Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for
the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23
Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market
Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for
Distribution Voltage Regulator
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Voltage Regulator
Distribution Voltage Regulator
Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Distribution Voltage Regulator Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Distribution Voltage Regulator Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ferroresonant (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ferroresonant (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ferroresonant (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tap Switching (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tap Switching (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Tap Switching (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Distribution Voltage Regulator Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 28: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Distribution Voltage Regulator:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Voltage Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulator Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulator in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Distribution Voltage Regulator Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Distribution Voltage Regulator in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Distribution Voltage
Regulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Voltage Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 79: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Distribution Voltage Regulator Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulator
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 92: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Distribution Voltage Regulator Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 112: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Distribution Voltage
Regulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Distribution Voltage Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Distribution Voltage
Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulator
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 140: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Distribution Voltage Regulator Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 155: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Distribution Voltage Regulator
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Distribution Voltage Regulator:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Voltage Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulator Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Distribution Voltage
Regulator in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Distribution Voltage Regulator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 190: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Distribution Voltage Regulator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Distribution Voltage Regulator
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Distribution Voltage Regulator Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Distribution Voltage Regulator Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Distribution Voltage Regulator Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Distribution Voltage Regulator Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
BASLER ELECTRIC COMPANY
BELOTTI SRL
DAIHEN CORPORATION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HOWARD INDUSTRIES
J. SCHNEIDER ELEKTROTECHNIK GMBH
MASCHINENFABRIK REICHENBACHER GMBH
SIEMENS AG
TEBIAN ELECTRIC APPARATUS STOCK CO., LTD. (TBEA)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
UTILITY SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798394/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: