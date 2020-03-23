PALATINE, Ill., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUR), today announced that Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC, its licensee of LTX-03 (Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen with Acura’s LIMITx™ Technology), has engaged Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC (“Catalent”) to perform tablet manufacturing for clinical testing supplies of the product. Acura previously engaged Catalent to perform micro-particle process development for LTX-03 using hot-melt extrusion technology at Catalent’s Somerset, New Jersey facility before transferring to scaled production in Winchester, Kentucky, and which work is pending receipt of auxiliary manufacturing equipment expected in the next 30 days. Catalent is a leading provider of advanced delivery technologies, development and manufacturing solutions and has the expertise, technologies and scale to move products through development to commercialization.



LIMITx™ Technology is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested by neutralizing stomach acid with buffer ingredients, but to also deliver efficacious amounts of drug when taken as a single tablet with a nominal buffer dose. Acura’s clinical testing to date indicates a reduction in opioid peak drug concentration (Cmax) of up to 65% may be achieved in overdose situations and a study in an animal model demonstrated Cmax is associated with acute respiratory depression which increases the probability of death due to overdose.

There were 45,000 suicide deaths in the US in 2016. Approximately 15% of these suicides are due to poisoning, which includes opioid overdosing.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and product candidates intended to mitigate the risk of outcomes associated with product misuse. The Company has three proprietary technologies: LIMITx™ Technology, AVERSION® Technology and IMPEDE® Technology.

LIMITx™ Technology utilizes acid neutralizing ingredients to precisely control gastric acidity, which limits the release of drug from tablets and its subsequent systemic absorption when multiple tablets are ingested. LIMITx™ Technology is useful with products whose side effect risks can be mitigated by limiting exposure to a drug in overdose situations.

AVERSION® Technology, used in the FDA approved drug OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCl) marketed by Zyla Life Sciences, utilizes polymers designed to limit the abuse of the product by nasal snorting and injection. AVERSION® Technology is also licensed to Kempharm for use in certain of their products.

IMPEDE® Technology, used in NEXAFED® (pseudoephedrine HCl) and NEXAFED® Sinus (pseudoephedrine HCl/acetaminophen) marketed by MainPointe Pharmaceuticals, utilizes polymers and other ingredients to disrupt the extraction and processing of pseudoephedrine from the tablets into methamphetamine.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 35 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

