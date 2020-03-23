TULSA, OK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or "the Company"), today provided an update to the Company's 2020 capital budget and operating plan. Prioritizing Free Cash Flow1, returns and balance sheet strength in a volatile commodity price environment, the Company has reduced its 2020 capital budget by 36%, to $290 million from the previously-announced $450 million, and expects to generate approximately $90 million in Free Cash Flow1, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, for full-year 2020. Additionally, the Company has updated its hedge positions for 2020 and 2021.

"Fueled by an extremely strong hedge position, Laredo has the flexibility to substantially reduce activity to preserve the value of our assets until commodity prices normalize," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are moving quickly to stop most of our drilling and completions operations for the remainder of 2020. Our longstanding strategy of maximizing flexibility by limiting long-term service contracts, maintaining a strong hedge position and prioritizing a solid balance sheet with no near-term debt maturities enables us to scale back operations and preserve the financial strength to weather a decline in oil prices."

Updated 2020 Budget Details

100% of anticipated oil production hedged, with 7.2 million barrels swapped at $59.50 WTI and 2.4 million barrels swapped at $63.07 Brent

Reducing planned capital expenditures by 36% for full-year 2020, including a 55% decrease in the last nine months of the year

Targeting Free Cash Flow 1 of approximately $90 million for Full-Year 2020, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, assuming $25 WTI for balance of year

Suspending completions operations in the first week of May for remainder of 2020

Reducing operated rig count from four rigs to one rig by June and then expect to run one rig for balance of 2020

Expect oil production for full-year 2020 to decline approximately 8% versus full-year 2019 and for total production to remain approximately flat

Laredo is making rapid adjustments to its 2020 operating plan in response to the substantial decrease in oil and natural gas prices. The Company expects to drop its one currently-contracted completions crew in early May and to suspend completions activity for the remainder of 2020. Additionally, Laredo expects to reduce its operated rig count to one rig, which will operate in Howard County. To preserve the recently-acquired, tier-one locations in Howard County, the Company will not complete any wells in Howard County in 2020 and will build a DUC inventory of these locations to complete in a potentially more favorable commodity price environment.

The Company plans to release additional details on full-year 2020 operational plans in association with its first-quarter 2020 earnings release. Guidance issued on February 26, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.

Liquidity and Hedging Update

Laredo's liquidity, balance sheet structure and hedge position provide financial strength and flexibility in this commodity price environment. At March 23, 2020, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $275 million on its $950 million senior secured credit facility, resulting in available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit, of $660 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $102 million, total liquidity was $762 million. Additionally, the Company has no term-debt maturities until 2025.

The Company's robust hedge book underpins cash flow assumptions in 2020. Laredo currently has approximately 100% of anticipated 2020 oil production hedged with 7.2 million barrels swapped at $59.50 WTI and 2.4 million barrels swapped at $63.07 Brent. The value of all of the Company's 2020 hedges exceeds $300 million at oil prices of $30 WTI and natural gas prices of $2.25 Henry Hub. For additional details on Laredo's hedge position as of December 31, 2019, with trades entered into through March 20, 2020, please refer to the table below.

1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY-20 FY-21 Oil Swaps: WTI: Volume (Bbl) 1,783,600 1,783,600 1,803,200 1,803,200 7,173,600 — Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $59.50 $59.50 $59.50 $59.50 $59.50 — Brent: Volume (Bbl) 591,500 591,500 598,000 598,000 2,379,000 1,825,000 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $63.07 $63.07 $63.07 $63.07 $63.07 $60.13 Oil Collars: Brent: Volume (Bbl) — — — — — 584,000 Weighted-Average Floor Price ($/Bbl) — — — — — $45.00 Weighted-Average Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) — — — — — $59.50 Oil Basis Swaps: Brent/WTI: Volume (Bbl) — 364,000 368,000 368,000 1,100,000 — Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) — $5.08 $5.08 $5.08 $5.08 — Natural Gas Swaps: Henry Hub: Volume (MMBtu) 5,915,000 5,915,000 5,980,000 5,980,000 23,790,000 14,052,500 Weighted-Average Price ($/MMBtu) $2.72 $2.72 $2.72 $2.72 $2.72 $2.63 TABLE CONTINUES ON NEXT PAGE 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY-20 FY-21 Natural Gas Basis Swaps: Waha/Henry Hub: Volume (MMBtu) 8,099,000 10,465,000 10,580,000 10,580,000 39,724,000 23,360,000 Weighted-Average Price ($/MMBtu) -$0.76 -$0.82 -$0.82 -$0.82 -$0.81 -$0.47 Natural Gas Liquids Swaps: Mt. Belvieu: Ethane: Volume (Bbl) 91,000 91,000 92,000 92,000 366,000 912,500 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $13.60 $13.60 $13.60 $13.60 $13.60 $12.01 Non-TET Propane: Volume (Bbl) 309,400 309,400 312,800 312,800 1,244,400 730,000 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $26.58 $26.58 $26.58 $26.58 $26.58 $25.52 Non-TET Normal Butane: Volume (Bbl) 109,200 109,200 110,400 110,400 439,200 255,500 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $28.69 $28.69 $28.69 $28.69 $28.69 $27.72 Non-TET Isobutane: Volume (Bbl) 27,300 27,300 27,600 27,600 109,800 67,525 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $29.99 $29.99 $29.99 $29.99 $29.99 $28.79 Non-TET Natural Gasoline: Volume (Bbl) 100,100 100,100 101,200 101,200 402,600 237,250 Weighted-Average Price ($/Bbl) $45.15 $45.15 $45.15 $45.15 $45.15 $44.31

1Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) is based on adjusting net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net, less costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs.

