NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) (“National” or the “Company”) today announced that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the location of the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To be admitted to the annual meeting at http://www.meetingcenter.io/207776206, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card previously received. The password for the meeting is NHLD2020. Stockholders holding shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance with Computershare to attend the annual meeting. Such requests for registration, which must include proof of proxy power, must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting, including further instructions for stockholders to be admitted to the annual meeting, can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020.

About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation, insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With approximately 1,000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, National Tax and Financial Services Inc. (formerly Gilman Ciocia, Inc.), GC Capital Corporation and the Winslow, Evans & Crocker entities. Formed as a holding company in 1996, National Holdings’ largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.yournational.com.

