CEO Challenges other Companies to Join Effort
Company Will Pay Employees
LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every Bliss Car Wash in Southern California is now closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, said David Delrahim, CEO of Bliss Car Wash.
The company provided changes being made:
"Like most companies, Bliss Car Wash is experiencing a disruption in our business as we work to navigate the restrictions and guidelines put in place by local, state, and federal agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As an organization, we are taking unprecedented actions to protect the health and safety of our employees and our community. While we are legally permitted to continue conducting business, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the County Order and in the best interest of our employees and customers, we have decided to close all of our locations because of COVID-19," stated Delrahim.
The CEO added, "The health of our Bliss Team employees is paramount, and we must act accordingly to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community, which is why we have adopted a Stay at Home to Stay Safe philosophy. We encourage all businesses to take similar precautions and to take care of their employees. I am grateful for the dedication of our employees who have embraced these changes in order to support the health and safety of our community."
About Bliss Car Wash
Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.
Media Contact: Rodney Brown rbrown@blisscarwash.com
Bliss Car Wash
Agoura Hills, California