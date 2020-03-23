RADNOR, Pa., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the “Company”, “Marinus”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to three new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus granted the new employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 228,500 shares of its common stock and an aggregate of 21,000 shares of restricted common stock, as inducement awards material to each employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock options have an exercise price of $1.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’s common stock on March 17, 2020, the date of grant. The stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of each recipient's start date, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the employee's continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The restricted common stock vests 50% on March 17, 2021 and the remaining 50% on March 17, 2022. The stock options and restricted common stock were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreements covering the grants.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever pivotal trials in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and PCDH19-related epilepsy. Later this year, the Company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in SE and a Phase 2 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), respectively. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com . Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our interpretation of preclinical studies, development plans for our product candidate, including the development of dose forms, the clinical development schedule and milestones, the ability to complete enrollment in our clinical trials, interpretation of scientific basis for ganaxolone use, timing for availability and release of data, the safety, and potential efficacy and therapeutic potential of our product candidate. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, the timing of clinical trials, enrollment in clinical trials, availability of data from clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the attainment of clinical trial results that will be supportive of regulatory approvals, and other matters, including the development of formulations of ganaxolone, unanticipated costs and expenses, our ability to raise additional capital, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

