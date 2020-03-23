San Antonio, TX, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in April 2020 and continuing through June 2020. The record dates are April 13, May 11 and June 29, and the payment dates will be April 27, May 26 and June 29.

At the end of this period, the company will have paid monthly dividends for more than 11 years. At the March 20, 2020, closing price of $0.86, the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 3.50 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Joseph Guyer U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1221 jguyer@usfunds.com