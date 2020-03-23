New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Machine Vision will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$531.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$536.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Machine Vision will reach a market size of US$548.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Imaging: An Introduction
A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market
Market Overview on Digital Imaging
Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Sales
Market Shares by Region
Market Shares by Type of Technology
Market Shares by Applications
Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Influencing the Market
Innovations in Digital Imaging Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Machine Vision (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Machine Vision (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Machine Vision (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Metrology (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Metrology (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Metrology (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Radiography (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Radiography (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Radiography (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: LiDAR (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: LiDAR (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: LiDAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Inspection (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Inspection (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Inspection (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Reverse Engineering (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Reverse Engineering (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Reverse Engineering (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Surveying (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Surveying (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Surveying (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Machinery (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Machinery (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Machinery (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 47: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Semiconductor Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 54: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: United States Digital Imaging Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Digital Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 64: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Digital Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Digital
Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Digital Imaging Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Digital Imaging Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Japanese Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 82: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Chinese Digital Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Digital Imaging Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Digital Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Digital Imaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Digital Imaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Digital Imaging Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: European Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Digital Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: European Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 103: French Digital Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: French Digital Imaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 112: German Digital Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: German Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Digital Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Digital Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Digital Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 121: Digital Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Italian Digital Imaging Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: Digital Imaging Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Italian Demand for Digital Imaging in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Digital Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Digital Imaging Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Imaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: United Kingdom Digital Imaging Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Digital Imaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Digital Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 157: Digital Imaging Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Digital Imaging Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of World Digital Imaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMETEK
COGNEX CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HEXAGON AB
KEYENCE CORPORATION
MATROX ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
NIKON CORPORATION
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
OMRON CORPORATION
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798356/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: