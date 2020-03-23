Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on refrigerant compressor market which estimates the global market valuation for refrigerant compressor will cross US$ 90.4 billion by 2026. Growing demand from commercial and industrial refrigeration coupled with increasing construction of energy efficient buildings will boost the industry outlook.

Proliferating cold storage industry across the globe will significantly influence the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Growing construction of new cold storage warehouses incorporating modern technologies and cascade refrigeration systems are contributing towards reducing the operating costs. Supportive financial aids, lower interest rates for financing and higher profit margins are providing potential opportunities for industry expansion. Installation of new refrigeration equipment in cold storage warehouses will further augment the demand for multiple rack compressor systems.

Some of the major refrigerant compressors market growth drivers are:

Surging urbanization in emerging economies





Supportive government initiatives for green buildings development





Expansion of cold storage facilities





Proliferating cold chain logistics industry

New product penetrations by major industry participants will augment the segment share of rotary compressors over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, changing regulations regarding utilization of refrigerants and energy efficiency are contributing towards increased product demand. For instance, in January 2020, Emerson launched new product line of Copeland fixed speed scroll compressors for commercial applications. This product launch enabled the availability of commercial compressors complaint with Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 regulations as well as California Air Resources Board (CARB) refrigerant regulations.

Commercial segment will showcase potential growth opportunities in the refrigerant compressors market owing to the proliferating commercial real estate and hospitality sectors. Air conditioners are utilized in offices and service sector buildings for ensuring the comfort and productivity of the employees. Moreover, shifting inclination of developers and building management teams for retrofitting existing building structures and incorporating innovative designs and energy efficient technologies in new buildings will escalate the product penetration. Hospitality sector including new hotels, food and drink establishments will also contribute towards expansion of commercial refrigerant compressors market size.

Some major findings of the refrigerant compressors market report include:

Surging annual global temperature is prominently increasing the space cooling demand in residential buildings and offices.





Digital service solutions are providing potential opportunities for installation and upgradation of refrigerant compressors.





Installation of new energy efficient cooling appliances in green buildings is contributing towards increased product demand.





China accounts for largest share in global rotary compressor trade with significantly exports to Europe, Brazil, India and Japan.





Internally compounded two-stage compressors are gaining higher visibility in the supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to higher cooling capacity demand.





Industry participants are increasingly investing the boosting the production of inverter compressor production.

Latin America will account for a substantial share in the refrigerant compressors market with a growth rate of 3.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing adoption of cooling appliances in residential and commercial buildings is attributed towards rising economic conditions and increasing disposable income. Increasing sales of domestic cooling appliances offering lower power consumption and higher energy efficiency, will prominently escalate the product penetration.

