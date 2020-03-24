VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) commends the B.C. government for implementing emergency programs to support businesses, individuals, and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The total funding is estimated to cost $5 billion, including $2.2 billion earmarked for the business community.
“In this unprecedented time, it is critical that all levels of government take active and coordinated measures to support individual British Columbians and the businesses that employ them,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “The message from the provincial government is clear — we need to work together to get through this crisis. The policies announced today are a big step in the right direction.”
“As we better understand the economic implications of COVID-19, it is paramount that we find ways to mitigate both the short and long-term economic damage. The provincial government’s supports will help British Columbians get through this challenging period,” continued Mathison.
The announcement covers many new policies, including:
These measures follow the Conference Board of Canada’s updated economic forecast which is projecting that Canadian economy will decline by 1.1 per cent in GDP in 2020. The unemployment rate is projected to grow rapidly, reaching 7.7 per cent in the second and third quarter of 2020.
The province has also indicated that it will be monitoring the situation closely and will provide additional supports if necessary.
“Coming into this crisis with relatively low debt levels and a surplus provides the government with flexibility to provide more emergency relief as needed, to support residents and employers across the province. As Minister James highlighted, this funding is a starting point and we expect further announcements as we better understand the effects of the evolving pandemic,” Mathison concluded.
About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.
CPABC is continuing to track and report important information about COVID-19. Visit our resource page for the latest updates and best practices for CPAs and other business owners.
For more information, contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647
Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
For more information, contact: Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications 604.488.2647
CPA_BC_En_rgb1.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: