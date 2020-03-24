SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG).

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report concerning HF wherein Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about HF. Specifically, the report stated, "We see 90%+ downside for HF's shares based on outrageously priced fundamentals, insider deals that appear to be hollowing out the company, and potential forced selling by FTSE/Russell."

Following this news, the price of HF common plummeted, closing down 20.45% on March 23, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an HF shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].