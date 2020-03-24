Pompano Beach, Florida, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC:BWMG) a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern recreational diving products and onboard compressed air solutions is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc., it has submitted a technical proposal in response to the Department of Defense DIY Hack-A-Vent Innovation Challenge and other similar initiatives seeking innovative ways to rapidly produce ventilators during this time of critical demand due to COVID-19.



About Hack-a-Vent

According to DOD’s Vulcan, “this Innovation Challenge seeks to pool brilliant minds and expertise to develop a low-cost, non-FDA approved, mechanical ventilation support system that can be rapidly produced at local levels with widely available resources. The top 3 submissions will be selected by a panel of experts and may be offered an opportunity to produce a functioning prototype.”

BLU3 Ventilator Proposal

BLU3’s proposal suggests utilizing an existing BLU3 product, Nemo, at the core of the ventilator solution, which the team has named BLU3 Ventilator. BLU3 Ventilator is the product of converting the company’s existing, CE-marked commercial breathing air diving system to perform the behaviors of mechanical ventilation. BLU3 Ventilator is unique in its ability to rapidly be converted into a device that meets all of the Hack-a-Vent requirements. Given the current shortage of ventilators around the world, it is highly beneficial that BLU3 Ventilator’s manufacturing processes can be easily duplicated into other manufacturing plants in a short period of time and scaled up to meet increasing ventilator demands.

BMG is proud to be a contributor in this global effort to produce a sufficient number of ventilators to treat ill people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are design adaptations to be overcome before converting the existing product into a working ventilator solution; however, BLU3 believes it holds a major building block to the solution with Nemo. The team expects the first reviews on their proposal by experts in the field to occur within a matter of days.

A Unique Solution

Nemo (diveblu3.com/nemo) is the world’s only diving system with an electronic regulator, which would be modified to serve as a respiration detector sensing the breathing of a patient. Minor software modifications can convert Nemo into a machine that behaves like a ventilator with minimal added cost since Nemo already includes a breathing air pump, respiration sensor, and spare microcontroller capacity. If selected, the team projects that BLU3 Ventilator can be produced at a rate of approximately 2,500 units per week within a 2-week startup period and at a fraction of the cost of currently-available ventilators. BLU3 Ventilator can run continuously with access to wall-power or it can be powered with commonly available 12 volt DC batteries.

Contact Us for Support and Collaboration

Please support the Brownie’s Marine Group team in their effort to serve the world during this time of crisis. The team is eager to apply their utmost focus and energy toward this global health emergency. Any assistance to move the BLU3 Ventilator proposal into the eyes of more experts for review will be greatly appreciated. Entities interested in collaborations are encouraged to inquire as well. You may contact the team at info@browniesmarinegroup.com .

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, military and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc. dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

