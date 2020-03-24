New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Herd Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798285/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automated Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automated Systems will reach a market size of US$133.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$401 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798285/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Dairy Herd Management Market to Grow Moderately
Automated Systems to Register Largest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dairy Herd Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Leading Players
Global Dairy Herd Management Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Market Share of Product Sales Volume by Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Herd Size to Drive Demand
Inventory Size of Cattle and Calf for the Year 2017
Growth Rates of Milk Production in Large Herds from the Years
1992-2012
Total Number of Big-Sized Dairy Farms: 1992-2012
Increase in the Consumption and Production of Milk and Dairy
Products to Spur Market Growth
Worldwide Milk Production (in Million Tonnes) by Region
Milk Production in (Million Pounds) for the US
Worldwide Milk Production (In Million Tonnes) by Species
Percentage and Value (In Million Tonnes) of Worldwide Dairy
Product Output From 2010 to 2017
Increase in Funding and Investments towards Dairy Farms
Development to Spur Market Demand
Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth
A Glance into Cost Factor in Dairy Herd Management
Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dairy Herd Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Dairy Herd Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automated Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Automated Systems (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Automated Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Standalone Software (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Standalone Software (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Standalone Software (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Milk Harvesting (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Milk Harvesting (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Milk Harvesting (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Feeding (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Feeding (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Feeding (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Breeding (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Breeding (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Breeding (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dairy Herd Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Dairy Herd Management Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Dairy Herd Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Dairy Herd Management Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Dairy Herd Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Dairy Herd Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Dairy Herd Management Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Dairy Herd Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Dairy Herd Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dairy
Herd Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Dairy Herd Management Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Dairy Herd Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Dairy Herd Management Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Dairy Herd Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Dairy Herd Management Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dairy Herd Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Dairy Herd Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Dairy Herd Management Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Dairy Herd Management Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Dairy Herd Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Dairy Herd Management Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Dairy Herd Management Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Dairy Herd Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Dairy Herd Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Dairy Herd Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Dairy Herd Management Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Dairy Herd Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Dairy Herd Management Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Dairy Herd Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Dairy Herd Management Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Dairy Herd Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Dairy Herd Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dairy Herd Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Dairy Herd Management Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Dairy Herd Management Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Dairy Herd Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Dairy Herd Management Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Dairy Herd Management Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Dairy Herd Management Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Dairy Herd Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Dairy Herd Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Dairy Herd Management Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Dairy Herd Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Dairy Herd Management Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Dairy Herd Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Dairy Herd Management Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Dairy Herd Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Dairy Herd Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Dairy Herd Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Dairy Herd Management Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Dairy Herd Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Dairy Herd Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dairy Herd
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Dairy Herd Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dairy Herd Management Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Dairy Herd Management Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Dairy Herd Management Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Dairy Herd Management Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Dairy Herd Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Dairy Herd Management Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Dairy Herd Management in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Dairy Herd Management Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 140: Dairy Herd Management Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Dairy Herd Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Dairy Herd Management Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Dairy Herd Management Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Dairy Herd Management Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Dairy Herd Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Dairy Herd Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Dairy Herd Management Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Dairy Herd Management Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Dairy Herd Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Dairy Herd Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Dairy Herd Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Dairy Herd Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Dairy Herd Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Dairy Herd Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Dairy Herd Management Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Dairy Herd Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Dairy Herd Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dairy
Herd Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Dairy Herd Management Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 179: Dairy Herd Management Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Dairy Herd Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Dairy Herd Management Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Dairy Herd Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Dairy Herd Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Dairy Herd Management Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Dairy Herd Management in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Dairy Herd Management Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Dairy Herd Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Dairy Herd Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Dairy Herd Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Dairy Herd Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Dairy Herd Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Dairy Herd Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Dairy Herd Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Dairy Herd Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Dairy Herd Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Dairy Herd Management Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Dairy Herd Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Dairy Herd Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Dairy Herd Management Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AFIMILK LTD.
ALTA GENETICS, INC.
BOUMATIC ROBOTICS, B.V.
DAIRYMASTER USA
DELAVAL
FARMTEC A. S.
FARMWIZARD
FULLWOOD
GEA GROUP AG
INFOVET
LELY HOLDING SARL
PEARSON INTERNATIONAL
SCR DAIRY INC., AN INDEPENDENT DIVISION OF ALLFLEX GROUP
SCR (ENGINEERS)
SUM-IT COMPUTER SYSTEMS, LTD.
TRIOLIET B.V.
VALLEY AGRICULTURAL SOFTWARE (VAS)
WAIKATO MILKING SYSTEMS NZ
FBS SYSTEMS, INC.
MADERO DAIRY SYSTEMS S. A. DE C. V.
NAVFARM
NEDAP LIVESTOCK MANAGEMENT
UNIFORM-AGRI
ALLFLEX AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798285/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: