New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Beauty and Grooming 2019: Exploring the latest consumer and innovation trends, and future opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800103/?utm_source=GNW

Consumers are also moving away from the "one size fits all" approach to products, and instead are opting to embrace products that are personalized to their specific needs and lifestyles.



This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the beauty and grooming industry. It discusses key trends such as: Eco-Conscious Beauty, Challenging Beauty Norms, Beyond Natural, Tailored to You, and Connected Solutions, all of which are influencing innovation and purchasing decisions in the sector today.



Scope

- Over a third of Asian and Australasian consumers state that they purchase their beauty and grooming products online.

- Over two thirds of global consumers claim to experiment with new or different varieties of beauty and grooming products.

- Over a third of global consumers claim that they are more likely to purchase a brand that uses natural ingredients.



Reasons to buy

- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001